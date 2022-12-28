'Next game massive' - Hammell

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell has been speaking on Sportsound: "It was a tough game for us.

"We are putting on a couple of 16-year-olds who conducted themselves really well but that shows illustrates where we are at right now in terms of personnel.

"We started the game well and we were on the front foot. We got into some great areas but weren't clinical enough. I think that's pretty much the story of our season.

"The work ethic and application is never in question, but when we are in those moments and fine margins, we need to do better.

"The next game becomes even more important now. It's massive."