Everton 1-2 Southampton: Analysis

BBC Sport's Gary Rose at Goodison Park: "Wind the clock back a week and if someone had told Southampton fans that their side would knock Manchester City out of the FA Cup and then beaten a relegation rival on their home soil they would have thought they were dreaming.

"That dream has become a reality in what has been quite the turnaround under new boss Nathan Jones.

"Let's be blunt, the Saints had looked abject when they lost to Nottingham Forest last week and while this wasn't a performance brimming with quality, key players are stepping up at the right time.

"Lyanca has found another level in recent games and in James Ward-Prowse they possess one of the most technically gifted players in the Premier League.

"There is a long way to go - after all this win has only just pulled them back into the pack - but the signs are encouraging that Southampton possess the quality to get out of danger."