Nottingham Forest 2-0 Leicester: What Cooper said

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper speaking to Sky Sports: "Second half performance was excellent, I thought it was an even game and we just had to step it up in the second half. We played really well and managed the game really well.

On Sam Surridge: "Nobody wants to be a good sub and he's not that but he is making a big impact every time he comes on. Neco Williams, Jack Colback, Lewis O'Brien, they really helped and manage to keep the same intensity during the game when they came on."

On Brennan Johnson scoring twice: "I'm really pleased for him. It's been disappointing that Johnson has not been able to get on the end of some chances in previous matches and he did today but I fancy him whenever he get in on goal."

On the first goal: "Knew it was tight but I got wind from the fourth official before the ref made his decision that it was onside."

"This is not a turnaround, we have so much work to do and are starting to be consistent. First time of back to back wins which is important but we have to be obsessed with getting better and in every way. Good to win a couple of games but we need to work even harder.

On Henderson and Yates injuries: "Yeah with Dean [Henderson] it's a muscle injury, did not look good but we will have to see in the next 48 hours. Same with [Ryan] Yates, we will have to see. Disappointing for those guys but next man up."