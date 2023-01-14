St Johnstone 2-4 Livingston: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

In October 2021, Livingston eased to a 3-0 win at McDiarmid Park in a result that indicated how tough a season the Saints would have.

St Johnstone have, generally, improved since then but the first half showed a worrying regression in Callum Davidson's side.

Toothless, disorganised, rudderless, they were bereft of any confidence that their first half of the season had given them.

Yet, they almost pulled off an incredible turnaround, spearheaded by Murphy. Ultimately though, it's not good enough to address the slide and worryingly, they face both Rangers and Celtic in their next three games.

David Martindale could breathe a big sigh of relief at half-time. To be a fly on the wall of the Livingston dressing room had they surrendered such a lead.

Clinical again, they should be aiming for top six, if not Europe.