'Solid, but slow' - Your views

We asked you for your views following Hearts' 0-0 draw with Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Here's what you had to say:

Jim: Never doubted the quality, but Sunday just looked like it did under the previous manager; all possession no end product. The bizarre 'leadership' in the dugout does not inspire confidence... it needs sorted now.

Nick: We look solid, but we’re slow and lacking in creativity and intensity. Boyce and Vargas made a difference when they came on. Two clean sheets from the first two league games is the main positive to take so far.

Kevin: Very slow and ponderous game. I am hoping this is down to players gelling together. Too slow going forward, never really looked like scoring. Plus points, all the recruits look good, Kent has solidified the defence and a big plus is Denholm, he looks composed and keen. Boyce looks sharp and will be a big asset. Hopefully Kingsley regains his form.

Richard: In Norway our defence was shapeless so we didn't have a platform to play from. Against Killie that wasn't the case, but this time the attack made it hard to see what the plan was. In an open game, that line-up and positioning might've been a handful, but vs a defensive side it didn't have spaces to play in. A central striker would've given a better focus.