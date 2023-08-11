Harry Symeou, Chronicles of a Gooner, external

Where will you finish? Second. Arsenal have come on leaps and bounds over the past 12 months and winning the title certainly isn't out of the question, but sustaining a title challenge while competing in the Champions League could prove a step too far for Mikel Arteta's men.

Young talent to break through? Ruell Walters - he made his Premier League debut last season at 16 and I'd love to see him get some minutes in the League/FA Cup.

Who needs to move on?: Rob Holding, Mohamed Elneny, Alex Runarsson and Folarin Balogun.

Happy with your manager? He's been a breath of fresh air. There's been progress year on year and the divide that once plagued the Arsenal fanbase appears to have been mended. Arteta has united the club and nobody should underestimate the power of that connection.

Who will be your best signing?: The obvious thing to say would be Declan Rice. He'll be great, I'm certain of it. But Jurrien Timber has come in and impressed instantly. His versatility and high technical level have allowed him to slot into the side with ease. At less than £40m, he represents an excellent bit of business.

What are you most looking forward to?: Arsenal being back in the Champions League. Our return to Europe's premier competition has been a long time coming and I can't wait to hear the famous anthem ring around Emirates Stadium again.

Any other business?: Give Kai Havertz a chance!

