We asked you for the worst value signings Newcastle have ever made.

Here are some of your responses:

Steve: Marcelino Elena. Struggled to adapt and was a big disappointment after his transfer from Mallorca for £5.8m in 1999. Definitely in my view the worst signing the club has ever made.

Brian: The worst signing Newcastle ever made has to be Michael Owen, he did nothing for the team, was paid to be permanently injured, was well past his best anyway.

Richard: Michael Owen - how you can arrive from Real Madrid and play that bad left me totally let down and baffled. What a waste.

Gregory: Albert Luque. Tremendous talent, but as soon as got tackled hard he just never got going. I thought he was going to be immense, but didn't work out that way.

Jonas: Chris Wood. Highest-paid player at the club before he left and was completely useless, scoring minimal goals in open play, and only really there because we needed a striker so we could have 11 players on the pitch!