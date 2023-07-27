Simon Stone, BBC Sport in Houston

Erik ten Hag will wait anxiously to discover the extent of the injury that forced Kobbie Mainoo out of last night's defeat by Real Madrid.

After an eye-catching performance against Arsenal on Saturday, Ten Hag selected the 18-year-old to play against even stronger opposition in Houston.

Ten Hag wanted to see if Mainoo could play two big games in a short space of time as he assesses the midfielder's likely role in his squad this season.

But Mainoo lasted a matter of minutes before Rodrygo accidently collided into him after being barged by Casemiro.

"You never can tell straight after the game," said Ten Hag. "We have to wait for the diagnosis."