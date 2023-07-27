Leeds defender Pascal Struijk says there is "just one goal" for the squad this season as they prepare to battle their way back into the Premier League.

Having been a part of Leeds' promotion-winning squad in 2020, Struijk believes the team can earn their place in the top division once again following relegation in May.

He told BBC Radio Leeds: "The fans are really passionate here and they're all really excited. There's just one goal for us, and that's to get back into the Premier League, like we did three years ago. Just one more year and we'll be there.

"I hope to get my name on the start sheet, all players want to play, so of course I want to play as much as possible."

The team have been preparing under new boss Daniel Farke, who Struijk said has been "honest" with the players.

He continued: "I feel like he's been really open and honest, a little direct but that is good and we're playing football which is the best thing for me.

"As a collective he wants the whole team to understand play, he also explains things to us one-on-one."

Listen to the full interview on BBC Sounds