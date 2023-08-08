We asked where you think Tottenham will end up finishing this season.

Here are your thoughts:

Josh: I have no doubt they will finish in the top four this season. All that needed fixing last season was the defence. We've made signings not just strengthening our defence, but also strengthening our midfield. Kane is staying for now, so there's no need to improve the attack.

Trevor: We'll finish 10th, if we're lucky. There's far too much going on. Is Kane going or is he staying? If we don't get rid of him and he walks away at the end of his contract, we get nothing for him. Mr Levy is holding out for a better offer - well you won't get it from Bayern as I think their patience has worn thin, and remember those that are greedy get nothing in the end.

Steve: It all depends on whether Spurs keep Kane. We’ll be contesting for top four with him, but without his 30 goals a season and all-round footballing intelligence, we could just as easily be facing relegation from the Premier League if he's sold.

Paul: Spurs will finish sixth or seventh, even if Kane stays. We still need to address the problem of a lack of quality defenders. Romero is not as good as people think he is and is a liability at times. Spence should be given more opportunities as he could be a great addition for us. But we still need at least one more centre-half and a quality left-back.

Sam: This will definitely be a transition season but I believe we can get top six. The new signings of Maddison, Vicario, Solomon, and the return of Destiny Udogie, should be exciting but we need a solid defence to do well. Hopefully we can get the Van de Ven deal over the line before the window shuts.