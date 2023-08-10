Matthew Raisbeck, BBC Radio Newcastle

In Tino Livramento, Newcastle may well have the player who will eventually take over from Kieran Trippier as their first choice right-back.

They have spent a significant amount of money on the 20-year-old, who looked like a fantastic prospect two seasons ago before sustaining a serious knee injury.

Following Southampton’s relegation, it was a deal Newcastle simply had to do before another club got there first.

However, they can still add more players to the squad this summer and that is something Eddie Howe wants to do.