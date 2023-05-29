Crystal Palace will be making plans to keep both Roy Hodgson and Wilfried Zaha at Selhurst Park for next season, believes BBC Radio London's Phil Parry.

Hodgson has inspired a remarkable turnaround in fortunes since his return to the club on a short-term deal last month, while Zaha's contract expires in the summer.

Parry told The Far Post podcast he expects to see both of them still at the club moving forward.

"I think Wilf will stay and Roy will stay," he said. "There may be some decisions to be made, but Roy clearly loves the club and understands the club's DNA and culture.

"They feel reinvigorated and he's been fully committed. Why would you not involve him?"

Parry also noted that Zaha hung back when club stalwarts Luka Milivojevic and James McArthur were given a send-off at the end of Sunday's game, and suggested that may precipitate a new deal.

