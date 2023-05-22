'The challenges I face are never as big as my ambitions' says Hagi

The old saying goes, 'mother know best', but in Ianis Hagi's case, he's best dipping into his father's wisdom.

The son of legendary former midfielder Gheorge Hagi, made his long-awaited goalscoring return against Hibernian on Saturday after missing 16 months with injury, and during that long spell out, he turned to his old man a few times for support.

"I have the advantage of having a father that performed so well in the sport... I'd be stupid if I didn't ask for his advice!" Hagi told BBC Scotland.

"He's been one of the people who have helped me through the bad moments of this journey, and I'm really thankful for him."

The 24-year-old spoke of the challenges faced during his spell on the sidelines, but said throughout his career, he has prided himself on "embracing everything that comes in front of me".

"There have been plenty of challenges along the way, even when I came back three months ago. People tend to forget really quickly in football so it's just been about getting myself through it.

"One thing I have never done throughout the injury is doubt myself, I know how much work I put in and how much I love this sport.

"The challenges I've faced - and will face in the future - are not as big as my ambitions so the only way I see it is, is I have to go through them, surpass them, tick all the boxes so I can be back to 100% as I was before, and why not even better?

"The injury is more challenging mentally than physically. Physically, you know you'll get there but it's about how you manage it in your mind.

"I've done that since I was a kid, I had that pressure that comes with the name, everyone pointing fingers at me since I was seven, 'the kid who does everything because of his father', so everything like this is just another small challenge that lies in front of me."