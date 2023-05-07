Martindale ready to drop players after Livi's limp defeat

David Martindale has accused his Livingston players of lacking desire and says some of them can have no complaints if they are dropped next weekend.

Livi fell to a meek 2-0 loss at bottom club Ross County on Saturday and Martindale said: "I don't think up until the first goal the boys were off it, but giving the cheap goal away saw Ross County grow in confidence.

"There was more desire and intensity from Ross County than us after the goal, so we need to find our feet very quickly.

"We will be playing against other teams who are fighting against relegation, and we have to match that desire that those players will have. It's my job to make sure the players find that.

"We have four games left now, and if most of the guys got dropped next week I don't think they could have much to say about it.”