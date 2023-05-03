Podcast hosts Gaz Drinkwater and Joe McGrath have disagreed over the motives behind the Manchester United fan protest held before Sunday's match against Aston Villa.

Oragnised by fan group The 1958, about 1,000 United supporters gathered in Manchester city centre before marching to Old Trafford in protest against the continued Glazer ownership of the club.

"The 1958 have come out and said, 'We're not pro any party', however if you're saying full sale only - that only only mean you are for the Qatari bid," Drinkwater explained on BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate podcast.

"I want someone from The 1958 to start speaking now personally because I want to ask them if that is the case."

The Glazers are currently assessing purchase offers from of Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos group.

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim wants to take 100% ownership, while it is understood British businessman Ratcliffe is willing to reduce his stake from 69% to 51% - which would allow co-chairmen Joel and Avram Glazer to remain at United.

"It [The protest] could also mean they want Sir Jim Ratcliffe to take his bid seriously by taking over the entire club, not just putting in a halfhearted bid to take over a certain amount of it," McGrath added.

"Although I see they may prefer the Qatari bid because they want the Glazers to be completely out of the situation going into next season.

"Ratcliffe's proposal of maybe allowing them (the Glazers) to stay is completely out of order for what the 1958 want. I think they are trying to put a little bit of pressure on Ratcliffe to say, 'If you're gonna take over the club, take over it', and not allow these people to keep running the club."

