Ruben Selles feels the responsibility for the club's form is on everyone within the club - not just the players.

Southampton are bottom of the table and remain six points from safety with just four games to go.

With a crucial match against relegation rivals Nottingham Forest on Monday, Selles said: "I will not put this [blame] only on the players. I think we [coaches and players] need to be better on that.

"I think we are a unit and we need to stick together. When we don't do it, it's not only one player or a group of players, it's just us as a team.

"If we're not good enough in the 95, 100 or 107 minutes as we had against Arsenal, I think it is for us to find a better strategy and better mindset. All of us need to put a little bit more on that."

The Saints have only picked up three points from their last nine games but Selles will not entertain excuses for their recent results.

"This is the competitiveness of the Premier League," he said. "We didn't have the best April as you know but it's not only difficult for us, this is difficult for everybody.

"The difference between us and the others is not that they have been better than us in some moments. It's that they have maybe got three points in moments when they should not have.

"I think we are still there and think we are still going to be there [at the end of the season]."