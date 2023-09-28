'We needed this' - Sima revels in convincing cup win

Rangers "needed this type of performance" as they swept past Livingston to secure a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hearts, says forward Abdallah Sima.

The on-loan Brighton attacker benefitted from a controversial refereeing decision to net the opener as he tussled with Jamie Brandon before firing into the top corner and he also played a part in the third, with his shot resulting in a Luiyi de Lucas own goal.

Rangers have now won four in a row without conceding since defeat in the Old Firm derby to Celtic, while all four of Sima's goals for Michael Beale's side have come at Ibrox.

"Getting to the semi-final was a big incentive for us and every game for us is so important," Sima told Rangers TV.

“I really enjoy scoring goals and I think we needed this type of performance. We put in a top performance. It is always nice to score at Ibrox.

“We kept pushing to add more goals and I wanted more goals too for my own confidence.

“I kept working hard and I want to keep scoring goals to help the team."