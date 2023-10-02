Chelsea's heavy spending is set to continue in January, with the club targeting 24-year-old Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and 27-year-old Brentford forward Ivan Toney. (Guardian), external

The Blues are also seeking a £500m loan from US financial institutions to fund the signings, after spending £1bn over the last three transfer windows. (Sun), external

Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham are keeping tabs on Feyenoord's 22-year-old striker Santiago Gimenez. (Fichajes - in Spanish), external

Barcelona have opened talks with Corinthians for 18-year-old Brazil midfielder Gabriel Moscardo, as they look to beat Chelsea to his signing. (Sport via Goal), external

