Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich says the Whites still need "a couple more points" to stay in the Premier League.

Jesse Marsch's side, who visit Crystal Palace in their next game on Monday, are eight points above the drop zone with six games left and 18th-placed Burnley play their game-in-hand on Leeds against Southampton on Thursday.

"I'll only say we are safe when we are officially 100% safe," Klich told BBC Radio Leeds. "If teams behind us lose their games, then that's helpful.

"When in a relegation battle, every point matters and every game is important.

"Anyone who tells you they don't look at the table - they do."

Klich says they are targeting the trip to Selhurst Park as an opportunity to pick up those crucial points and insists the FA Cup semi-finalists hold no fear for Leeds.

"We go there to win the game," he said. "We have shown we can beat them and we just want to carry on getting good results.

"I can't wait for the game."

