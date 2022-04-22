Lawro's predictions: Brentford v Tottenham

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Brentford have won their past three games, while Tottenham had a wobble against Brighton last time out just when they were gathering momentum.

Bees midfielder Christian Eriksen will get a great reception from the away fans but I think his old club will leave with the points.

With Tottenham's two main rivals for fourth place, Arsenal and Manchester United, playing each other earlier on Saturday, this is a big opportunity for them to improve their situation.

I know all the teams in that race have been throwing away points recently but I can't believe Spurs will slip up again after their defeat by the Seagulls.

Austin's prediction: Tottenham are going for the top four so they have got a lot to play for. 0-2

Find out how Lawro and Austin Brown, singer and guitarist of the Parquet Courts, think the rest of the weekend's fixtures will go