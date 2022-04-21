Hodgson on Man City, Brentford defeat and Guardiola
Roy Hodgson has been speaking to the media as Watford prepare to face Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from the Hornets boss:
There's good news for Hodgson as defender William Troost-Ekong has returned to full training after recovering from a slight hamstring strain.
However, Cucho Hernandez is sidelined because of an issue with his hamstring, while Samuel Kalu and Francisco Sierralta, who both missed the game against Brentford, will take part in modified sessions on Thursday.
The Watford boss knows the enormity of the task that faces his side when they travel to Etihad Stadium at the weekend. Hodgson acknowledged the "wealth of talent" Pep Guardiola has at his disposal.
After an agonising defeat by Brentford last weekend, Hodgson said he is hoping Watford's confidence "hasn't been totally shattered" by Pontus Jansson's late goal. He felt the Hornets' second-half performance was one of their best in a long while.
Watford could have a hand in the title race if they manage to grab a result against league leaders City. Hodgson said they will meet a "deadly serious" team on Saturday. If City don't get three points, it could be a "massive blow to them", adds Hodgson.
Hodgson revealed Pep Guardiola didn't speak to him "for a long time" after Crystal Palace managed to secure a win at the Etihad under his management in 2018. He then joked the Spanish boss "might never speak to me again" if Watford repeat the same feat.