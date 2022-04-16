'European money will help Hearts grow'

Hearts' 2-1 win over Hibs in the Scottish Cup semi-final guaranteed group stage football next season for the Tynecastle club.

Manager Robbie Neilson told BBC Scotland: "Credit to our players for managing to get through it, and credit to Hibs for battling really well, came back from two goals down, threatened even with 10 men, but that's a derby. Thankfully we came out on top.

"I played with Craig Gordon 20 years ago and he's matured unbelievable. He's now a leader of the group, He should be in the running for player of the year.

"We're guaranteed group stage football in Europe. It gives us money to invest. We won't go crazy, but taking that next step to allow us to do well in Europe but transition us into getting into Europe the year after and the year after and trying to grow this club."

