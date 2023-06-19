As one season ends, all attention turns to the next one.

We asked who would you bring into the Manchester United squad? And who might make your starting XI on opening day?

Here are some of your thoughts:

Karlos: Ten Hag's starting XI for August should be: Pickford, Varane, Martinez, Kim Min-jae, Disasi, Mount, Casemiro/Eriksen, Fernandez, Wan-Bissaka (who is the most underrated United player this season) Garnacho, Kane/Mpabbe.

Jacob: We need to sign Diogo Costa, Kim-Min-jae and a number nine if we want to be title contenders next year. De Gea has had his time, we need a modern day goalkeeper who can use his feet.

Josh: We have to ensure we appropriately replace/improve outgoing players. Hopefully we sign a goalkeeper, even if it is just to kick start De Gea into form, like how Telles did with Shaw. I would love to sign a world-beater striker - whoever that may be I will leave to the professionals. A gadget player would be great too, someone who can seemingly play anywhere.