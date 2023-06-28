O'Riordan World Cup bound

Celtic Women's defender Claire O'Riordan has been named in the Republic of Ireland squad for the upcoming World Cup.

Vera Pauw's side will make their maiden appearance at the biggest tournament in world football next month in Australia and New Zealand.

O'Riordan has 18 caps for her country and scored her first goal last Thursday against Zambia in a World-Cup warm-up match.

Ireland kick-off against tournament hosts, Australia, on 20 July, before facing Canada and Nigeria.