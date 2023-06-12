Phil McNulty, Chief football writer

Everton's boardroom changes were the inevitable consequence of years of bad decision-making that led the club into a second successive near miss with relegation from the Premier League and the complete breakdown of relations with the club's support.

It was a dysfunctional situation that simply could not continue.

Everton's supporters continued to throw their weight behind the team but now only chairman Bill Kenwright remains and the forthcoming announcement on his future must be confirmation he is out along with Denise Barrett-Baxendale, Grant Ingles and Graeme Sharp.

The bottom line is that if, and it is highly unlikely, Kenwright somehow stays then the discontent and protests aimed at Everton's hierarchy will continue. It looks, however, that the increasingly untenable position of the chairman is about to end in his departure.

It is all the result of catastrophic policies at boardroom level and under owner Farhad Moshiri, who has now entered into an exclusivity agreement with MSP Sports Capital for investment in Everton, primarily for the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

MSP will want their own representation on the board and what looks like a clean sweep of Everton's boardroom hierarchy is under way,

The outgoing board have also presided over policies that have seen Everton referred to an independent commission by the Premier League over an alleged breach of Financial Fair Play rules - which the club strenuously denies.

Everton had to do something to clear the poisoned air around the club and inject fresh ideas to somehow avoid another season of crisis. This is just the start and it remains to be seen whether more big changes will follow.

