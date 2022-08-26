Premiership manager spotlight: Derek McInnes

Kilmarnock only have a point to show from their first four league outings. The Ayrshire side last won in the top flight in May 2021.

Derek McInnes, meanwhile, is seeking his first Premiership win as a manager since February that year, which funnily enough came against his current club.

The season is too much in its infancy to start drawing conclusions, but for McInnes and his team a first three points of the season on Saturday would be a welcome end to August and their reintroduction to top-flight football.

A fourth straight defeat, however, will consign ex-Aberdeen boss McInnes to his joint worst losing run as a Premiership manager in over a decade, having last lost four on the bounce in Scotland's top flight with St Johnstone in April 2011.

Standing in his way? Rookie manager Steven Hammell, who has in-form Motherwell flying high in third.

Including his interim spell, club legend Hammell has won three of his opening four games as Fir Park boss, with the Lanarkshire side looking for a third league win on the bounce in what should be an intriguing encounter at Rugby Park.