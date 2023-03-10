'We have to take the next step' - Kingsley

Hearts defender Stephen Kingsley has praised Celtic's attacking prowess, but says he and his teammates are going into Saturday's Scottish Cup quarter-final thinking that they can not just beat Ange Postecoglou's side, but that they can win the whole competition.

"I think we have the belief in the squad that we can reach the final stages of these tournaments", Kingsley said. "We just have to take that next step. It's a goal we set ourselves at the start of the season to try and take that to the next little bit and get our hands on a trophy this season.

“Its always going to be a tough ask when you play Celtic, but we can take confidence from the other night - in glimpses we have shown we can compete with them.

“It takes the full team to defend when you play Celtic. They are probably going to have the majority of the ball. Their rotations are brilliant.

"The relentlessness of Celtic is what really kills teams. In the second half they find a way and it's up to any team that plays them to try and stay resilient and not to break.”