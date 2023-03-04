Dons players not focusing on Goodwin switch - Pollock

Mattie Pollock says "nothing has changed" in Aberdeen's preparations despite former manager Jim Goodwin's appointment by Dundee United being one of the factors "making this game big" at Tannadice on Saturday.

The 21-year-old centre-half had arrived on loan from Watford just as Goodwin was exiting Pittodrie in January.

"I spoke to Jim and every time I spoke to him, he was very positive, great man, but unfortunately I didn't get to work for him," Pollock says. "I wish him well, but I think the lads are just focusing on ourselves and hopefully we can put on a good performance.

"Really excited - I've heard that the Aberdeen fans are coming in big numbers and it makes it really interesting."

Aberdeen have won two of their four games under interim manager Barry Robson and Pollock thinks the side are "looking in the right direction" as he has noticed "a real togetherness" among the players.

The Dons ended a run of eight games without a clean sheet in beating Livingston last time out and Pollock believes that was "massive" for himself and fellow January signing Angus MacDonald.

"We have just come in and we've now had a bit of time to gel and it's starting to show," he adds.