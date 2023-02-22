Manchester United v Barcelona: Pick of the stats

Manchester United have only won one of their past 11 games against Barcelona in European competition (D5 L5), going winless in the past five (D1 L4). Their only victory in this run came in April 2008 in a Champions League semi-final second leg, with Paul Scholes netting in a 1-0 win.

Barcelona have faced Manchester United away from home in European competition on five previous occasions. After failing to win any of the first four (D2 L2), they won 1-0 on their most recent such trip in April 2019 (Champions League quarter-final first leg).