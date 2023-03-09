T﻿ransfer news: Man United open to £115m Camavinga bid

Manchester United are willing to offer 130m euros (£115m) to sign 20-year-old France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga from Real Madrid. (Fichajes - in Spanish)

Tottenham's England striker Harry Kane, 29, is also on Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's summer wishlist, as is 22-year-old Ghana attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus from the Dutchman's former club Ajax. (TalkSport)

But United will look to sell several first-team players, including England defender Harry Maguire, 30, to make room for new additions this summer. (ESPN)

Finally, Manchester United's owners, the Glazer family, may no longer be looking to sell the club despite receiving offers. (Sun)

