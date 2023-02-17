BBC Sport's Simon Stone has been answering questions about a potential Qatari takeover of Manchester United.

Who has bid so far?

Despite suggestions that United have not attracted the interest expected by their owners, insiders have told BBC Sport the process has proceeded positively.

As they stated in their announcement on a potential sale in November, the Glazer family are still considering "all strategic alternatives" for the club, which could include new investment or other transactions involving the company.

Lifelong United fan Sir Jim Ratcliffe, one of Britain's richest men, is said to be determined in his interest and is understood to have employed the services of banking giants JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs to help him.

As with Chelsea, US interest is set to be backed by private equity. Bids from Qatar and Saudi Arabia are complicated due to the ownership of Paris St-Germain and Newcastle respectively.

To read more answers from Simon, click here