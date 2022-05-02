Burnley's 'miraculous' run gives hope of survival

Former Tottenham defender Stephen Kelly has praised the "miraculous" turnaround at Burnley after three wins in a row catapulted them out of the relegation zone.

The dismissal of Sean Dyche as boss two weeks ago has been the catalyst for a remarkable revival at Turf Moor and Saturday's win at Watford has moved Burnley ahead of Leeds and up to 16th.

"I can't believe the results they have put together," Kelly told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"To win three in a row in the Premier League is amazing for any side but for this team, considering how they must have been feeling, it's sensational what they have achieved."

Aston Villa defender Rachel Corsie agreed, noting a "huge result" at Vicarage Road.

"Everyone felt that Dyche was Burnley but now we're seeing the players we've seen over the last few seasons who have kept Burnley in the league," she said.

"They're showing the spirit and resilience we're used to seeing from Burnley.

"It's definitely not over but [caretaker manager] Mike Jackson has done an incredible job."

