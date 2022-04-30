Lage keen to see personalities

More from Wolves manager Bruno Lage after their heaviest defeat of the season: "I need to understand who wants to go to war and continue to put the club at a different level because it's not enough for anyone to relax.

"I need to smell it if the guys want to continue to put the club at a different level.

"We're in eighth position and we try to do better. To improve we need to have a plan and we need to convince the right players with the right personality to increase the level of the team.

"It's the need to see they want to play my game, no one is here to play by himself or just for them.

"We didn't learn anything because we didn't play the game, we just watched Brighton play. We have a lot of work to continue to do."