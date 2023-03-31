Illia Zabarnyi and Marcus Tavernier return for Bournemouth, while Jefferson Lerma is fit despite pulling out of international duty with Colombia.

Fulham are without suspended pair Aleksandar Mitrovic and Willian, who were both sent off in the FA Cup defeat by Manchester United.

Head coach Marco Silva, also dismissed during that tie, will be in the dugout as he requested a personal hearing over his FA charge, delaying any suspension.

Joao Palhinha is available after a ban.

Predict the Bournemouth starting XI

Who do you think will make Fulham's line-up?