Analysis: Bayern Munich 1-1 Man City (Agg 1-4)

Emlyn Begley, BBC Sport

Manchester City are now unbeaten in 15 games since they lost at Tottenham on 5 February and were minutes away from an 11th win in a row. Win their final 13 matches and they will be the first English team to win the Treble since Manchester United in 1999.

That picture will become clearer over the next week as they face Sheffield United in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday and then leaders Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday.

When City get going like this late in the season, though, it can be hard to stop them.

This tie was all but won last week at Etihad Stadium - and Pep Guardiola finally seems to have learned from past accusations of overthinking tactics and formations in big European games - most famously in the 2021 final defeat by Tuchel's Chelsea.

City have found the perfect formula and named the same XI in a third consecutive Champions League game for the first time.

This is now their third Champions League semi-final in a row as they bid to finally win Europe's biggest club competition.

In their way, though, are European royalty in the shape of Real Madrid, who beat them 6-5 on aggregate after a second-leg comeback for the ages at the same last-four stage last season.