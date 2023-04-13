Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti will not be returning to Chelsea in the summer, believes Spanish football expert Guillem Balague, after the Italian boss masterminded a Champions League quarter-final first-leg victory over the Blues.

Ancelotti's future in the Spanish capital is uncertain given Real's struggles in La Liga this season where they sit 13 points behind leaders Barcelona.

He has been linked with managing the Brazil national team and Balague told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast he did not think there was any chance of a Stamford Bridge reunion.

"It's Brazil or Real for him, which is not a bad choice," said Balague. "It seems Real are looking for an alternative in case the end of the season does not work out well.

"You can see how good a manager he is with how he changed the tactics to beat Chelsea and he has said how interesting it is that Brazil want him.

"That means he think he's got an alternative option for himself - and it will not be Chelsea."

Balague was in place to analyse Chelsea's performance and he said the game showed "what they are made of".

"A team of individuals that does not work as a unit," he explained. "They are lacking confidence and could not create a lot.

"It doesn't look good for the second leg either."

Did you know? Ancelotti (35) became the manager to record the most Champions League wins while in charge of Real Madrid, surpassing Vicente del Bosque (34).