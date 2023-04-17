Kepa Arrizabalaga knows that comebacks can happen at Stamford Bridge and feels Chelsea need to have "belief this will happen" when they come up against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Chelsea succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg and will need to overturn this deficit against the reigning champions at the Bridge if they are to keep alive hopes of lifting an unlikely third Champions League trophy.

"We need a better performance than we had in the Bernabeu," said the goalkeeper.

"We need to control the counter-attacks better and we need to spend better time with the ball. We need to create more chances, score goals and be more clinical in both areas to have a chance.

"Hopefully tomorrow we can involve the fans at Stamford Bridge and deliver our best to make this different atmosphere that we need to go through.

"It is not going to be easy but we have to push as much as we can."

The Blues managed to break their scoring duck against Brighton on Saturday, but still fell to their 12th league defeat of the season.

The Spain international knows they have to put the difficulties of the season aside if they are to progress to the Champions League semi-finals.

"We have to believe until the end," said Arrizabalaga.

"In this stadium, remontadas [comebacks] can happen. We have to have belief this will happen tomorrow, deliver our best and try to do the right things.

"We need a big performance - not the performance of our life maybe, but a big performance.

"We are not happy where we are, but the atmosphere is good between us. We're trying to find a way to win but we are the first to know that [we have to deal with changes] and we want to change the situation."