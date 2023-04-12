Wolves have not lost any of the eight Premier League matches in which they have taken the lead under Julen Lopetegui (W6 D2). They had lost three of the first six games they had gone ahead in this season before his appointment (W2 D1).

Brentford have lost their past two Premier League games, as many defeats as they had had in their previous 19 games (W8 D9 L2). The Bees last lost more consecutive matches in January and February 2022, a run of five defeats.