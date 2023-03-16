Brendan Rodgers is under “no illusions” about the task facing Leicester City to remain in the Premier League this season.

The Foxes have lost their last five games in all competitions and travel to a buoyant Brentford on Saturday outside the relegation zone only on goal difference.

“We’ve got 12 games left and we’re virtually competing in a nine-team league now,” he said. “We want to finish at the top of that.

“It’s a great coaching challenge – there’s 36 points to be played for so there’s more than enough there. The goal is very simple, get enough points to stay in the league.”

Rodgers has lost more league games this season (16) than in any other campaign of his career, but insists his players have not stopped fighting.

“They have given everything,” he said. “We are not at the height of our confidence and the frustration is that in the moments we switch off, we get punished.

“They are an honest group and we’ve shown before we can come through difficult moments. It’s about fighting, running and organisation.”