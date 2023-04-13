Former Celtic left-back Steve Guppy has revealed his role in helping to turn Alistair Johnston's crossing ability into a "weapon".

Now a coach at Nashville SC, Guppy first encountered the Canada and current Celtic right-back at the MLS franchise.

Johnston has hugely impressed since joining Celtic in January and Guppy told the club's official podcast: "Alistair's obviously done incredibly well for himself and I'm really, really happy for him because he's actually a really nice lad and a good pro.

“He had a bit of luck on his side where the couple of right-backs who are more senior than him fell out of favour or injuries for a number of different reasons. And he got put in the firing line as it were, and he took to it incredibly well.

"Moving forward we wanted to try and help him create a bit of a weapon. And his right-foot crosses were something that he really took to very quickly.

"And I'm hoping, I've not seen much footage itself, but I'm hoping that he's really showing that his right-foot crossing ability is actually very good.

"That gave him that weapon where it makes him stand out from others. I think that's what got him into the Canadian national team - on his debut or second game, he put in a great cross to the far post for the forward to score."