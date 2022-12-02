'﻿A bit of rustiness' - Neilson

F﻿ollowing the 4-0 loss to Blackburn Rovers in Marbella, manager Robbie Neilson spoke to Hearts TV, external:

"﻿I'm disappointed to lose the game but I thought it was a good exercise for us, a real good workout, a lot of the players got 90 minutes. We've only had three training sessions since coming back so there was a bit of rustiness.

"﻿Blackburn Rovers are a very good Championship team, they start their league next Saturday so are quite a bit ahead of us physically."

On facing sides who are closer to their league resumption, he added, "We could have come away and played against teams we were going to turnover four of five - nil but we wanted to play against a good team, which Rovers are.

"There are a lot of positives to take out of it and some negatives that we need to try and tighten up on.