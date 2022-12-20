'Been a pleasure' - Blaney's Sligo farewell message

New Motherwell signing Shane Blaney has thanked Sligo Rovers as he prepares to leave the Irish club for a new adventure in Scottish football.

"I have absolutely loved my time @sligorovers," , external the 23-year-old defender wrote on social media.

"A club & town full of great people who live and breathe football. To my team-mates, staff and fans thanks for making it a very enjoyable couple of years.. been a pleasure.

"I wish the club nothing but success going forward."