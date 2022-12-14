We have shown we are good enough - Magennis

Hibernian's Kyle Magennis is relishing Thursday's trip to at Ibrox and believes his side will be up for the challenge of facing a Rangers side led for the first time by Michael Beale.

“It’s going to be difficult," the midfielder said. "It's always going to be, but [it's] their first competitive game under their new manager, so they will be trying to prove a point as well. It’s going to be tough but one we will relish.”

Magennis also believes that Hibs have benefitted from the World Cup break, which came on the back of six defeats in seven league games.

“We had a few bounce games," he added. "It's good to have a few boys back that have been out injured and give them some minutes in their legs. Me as well. I haven’t played that much, so was good to get some minutes.

“It probably came at a good time for us. We know we have had a bad run of games, but before that we were on a good run of games. So probably a good time to come back and work on a few things in training and get back to where we were earlier on in the season.

“We have some big players back. Nisbet, McGeady, big players who have shown they can play at this level, so its good to get them back and minutes in their legs and hopefully they can do well for us.

"We have shown already in the season we are good enough to beat teams, so we just need to believe that and show it more in the games.”