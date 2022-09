Former Heart of Midlothian winger Neil McCann described Tynecastle goalkeeper Craig Gordon as "The Scottish Buffon" following the 40-year-old's performance in Thursday's win over RFS. (Sun), external

Manager Robbie Neilson dedicated the 2-0 victory to Hearts' travelling fans. (Record), external

Hearts defender Craig Halkett was spotted on crutches after coming off injured in Latvia. (Sun), external