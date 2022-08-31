Van Bronckhorst on Morelos future & transfer window

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst "fully" expects Alfredo Morelos to still be at the club when the transfer window closes on Thursday.

"I had a chat with Morelos on Sunday," Van Bronckhorst told BBC Scotland after his side's 3-1 League Cup win over Queen of the South.

"It was a good chat because he had a good week training wise so he knows what he has to do.

"The first week was very good but the season is still long so we need him not only for a week but for the whole season."

Van Bronckorst says he is "relaxed" as the transfer deadline looms.

“I really don’t know [how much business the club will do]," he said.

"We created this squad to be competitive in all competitions. We achieved that, but it’s the last days and we have to be ready for whatever comes your way.

"Maybe opportunity comes, maybe not. Maybe a club comes for your player. It’s very dynamic days but I’m relaxed."