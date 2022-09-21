Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has played down speculation linking him with other jobs in England as he insisted he is "living the dream" with the Scottish champions.

The Australian's name was mentioned in connection with the recent vacancy at Brighton & Hove Albion, while he has also been touted as a potential candidate to replace the under-pressure Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City.

In an interview with Fox Sports in his homeland, Postecoglou dismissed suggestions he could move on by pointing out that he is "at a really massive football club at the moment".

"Sometimes, because we play in the Scottish Premiership and it's probably not one of the high-profile European leagues, we forget how big Celtic is," he said.

"But, in terms of the institutional football clubs, Celtic play in front of 60,000 people, we have the opportunity to win trophies and we're in the Champions League. It's a massive football club."

Asked specifically about the Leicester link, Postecoglou said: "It's not really on my radar. It's a bit like with our players, I keep saying to them if they do what they do well then all this other stuff takes care of itself, whatever their ambitions or my ambitions may be.

"Right now, as I said, I'm at a massive football club. I'm living the dream and I'm enjoying every minute of it. I'm just determined to bring as much success as I can to it while I'm there."