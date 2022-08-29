We asked you for your post-match comments after Arsenal extended their winning start to the season with a 2-1 victory over Fulham.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Elliot: Even though we conceded first, Arsenal dominated well and showed a strong mentality in their comeback. Everyone makes mistakes, and on this occasion Gabriel did, but Odegaard was our saviour and I’m extremely pleased with the result.

Pete: Great to see Arsenal doing things the Arsenal way. This time around, I can see the balance of the side, the potency of the attack, the grit of midfield and the steely eyed determination of the defence. And such a young side too. Arsenal will be one of the teams in the mix come the Easter time shake-up.

Tanay: Unbelievable! I can't believe we are four from four and that we look like an organised team. I don't think we are in a title race just yet, but if we can carry this form through the season top four should be a breeze.

Joel: Four games in and four wins. I hope we don’t get ahead of ourselves and stay grounded. The cliche is that you have to beat the team in front of you (which we’ve done), but tougher tests await us. Two games next week, including against the resurgent Manchester United. Let’s see how we fare.

Michael: Absolutely dominant - to go one down and show determination and grit to find a way to win is just brilliant.