Stenhousemuir 1-3 Livingston: Analysis

Clive Lindsay, BBC Sport Scotland

Stenhousemuir fans had started to dream of a cup shock to match their defeats of top-flight St Johnstone and Aberdeen to reach the Scottish Cup quarter-finals in 1995.

But Livingston refused to panic despite Nicky Jamieson's 26th-minute opener for the League 2 hosts.

Visiting manager David Martindale looked an unhappy man as he stormed towards the dressing-room at half-time, but whatever he said in there seems to have worked.

Three goals in seven minutes shortly after the break and any worries they had were quickly doused.

Scott Pittman had returned to the starting line-up and opened the scoring before 20-year-old fellow midfielder Steven Bradley justified his recent signing from Hibernian with a double.

Livingston have now only lost twice in 10 outings, are unbeaten in five, won latest three, both away from home, scoring nine times. All seems rosy in West Lothian right now.