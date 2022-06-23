After confirming the signing of Fabio Vieira, we asked you where else Arsenal need to strengthen in the transfer window.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Cain: Vieira looks good, excited to see him play. We do still need three more I'd say. Striker is a must, maybe even two but I'd take one and Nketiah at a minimum. We need some left-back cover 100%, Tierney can't stay fit and Tavares could probably do with a loan move. Another right-back signing would be good too.

Johnson: Pepe, Torreira should go, Pablo Mari as well. They can get their targets in Raphinha, Tielemans, Jesus and Martinez. That won't bite and Arsenal can be sure of a top three finish; hopefully!

L. Josserand: Arsenal need to emulate top clubs and 'strike while the iron is hot' on closing the Gabriel Jesus transfer. This is the critical deal. Arsenal have long had a bad habit of dragging out negotiations for a wanted player for week after week, only to pay the approximate amount mentioned all along. Pay whatever is needed for Gabriel Jesus and move on...

Philip: We need Gabriel Jesus in our attack, Tielemans and Vieira in midfield, a new right and left-back, a new goalkeeper. Saliba should be given the opportunity to prove himself. Mo Elneny's contract was not supposed to be extended, Nketiah should go for free.

