Phil McNulty, chief football writer

Last season: 7th

Predicted 2023-24 position: 5th

Going out on a limb a bit here, but I have a feeling we will see a very strong Aston Villa this season after some real ambition in the transfer market in support of elite manager Unai Emery after he took them back into Europe.

New defender Pau Torres has been highly regarded for some time, while France winger Moussa Diaby will offer serious threat in attack. Youri Tielemans may also prove a sound addition on a free transfer from Leicester City.

Villa will also be worth a bet to win the Europa Conference League under the great specialist Emery, who has won the Europa League four times.

Find out Phil’s full Premier League predictions here